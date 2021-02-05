Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,656 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

