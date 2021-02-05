Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $51.53 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $72.06 million and $51.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,159,204 coins and its circulating supply is 127,038,307 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

