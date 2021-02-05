ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 717.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,441,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,442,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 526,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

