ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 50,113 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,857,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,372. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

