ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 4.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,981,000 after buying an additional 90,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 456,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.21. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,812. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

