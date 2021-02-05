Arqma One Day Trading Volume Hits $79.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $40,908.41 and $79.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.72 or 0.04542514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00402747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.45 or 0.01152333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.78 or 0.00489711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00408613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00250207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,189,402 coins and its circulating supply is 8,144,858 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

