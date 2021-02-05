Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Shares Gap Down to $224.00

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $224.00, but opened at $215.50. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) shares last traded at $220.72, with a volume of 631,741 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of £395.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.42.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

