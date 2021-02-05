Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $180.40 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00014333 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $180.40 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

