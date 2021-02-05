Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:AOT traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 487,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

