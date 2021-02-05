Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $88.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of ASH opened at $85.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last 90 days. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

