Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.51

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.51 and traded as high as $143.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) shares last traded at $142.66, with a volume of 75,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £67.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.51.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

