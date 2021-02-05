Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Trading Down 5.2%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 1,121,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,672,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

