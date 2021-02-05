Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $2,587.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 105.8% against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00171402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067096 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00231897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Asian Fintech Coin Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

