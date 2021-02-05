ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €435.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €435.00 ($511.76) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €418.33 ($492.16).

