ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €528.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €528.00 ($621.18) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €418.33 ($492.16).

