ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Insider Luke Jensen Acquires 1,995 Shares

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 4,903.81 ($64.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,853.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,664.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,523.60 ($72.17).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.