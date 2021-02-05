Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 5%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares were up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 258,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 197,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

The company has a market cap of $634.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

