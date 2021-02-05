Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.92. The company has a market capitalization of $759.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

