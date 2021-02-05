Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 59,891 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

