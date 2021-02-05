Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 202,021 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of The Mosaic worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

MOS opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

