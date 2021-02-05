Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 46,199 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,330.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

