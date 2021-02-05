Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Syneos Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,974.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,316,253 shares of company stock worth $204,390,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $76.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $78.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.