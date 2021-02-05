Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $854.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 292.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $825.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.72.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

