Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 424,119 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 424,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $31.23.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

