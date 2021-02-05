Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,945 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of NMI worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $13,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

