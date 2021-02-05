Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $131.70 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

