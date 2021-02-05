Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.14 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $494.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $522.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.85 and its 200 day moving average is $429.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

