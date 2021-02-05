Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.68 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996,892 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.38% of Extreme Networks worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 929,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

