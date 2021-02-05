Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Varonis Systems worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Shares of VRNS opened at $186.51 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

