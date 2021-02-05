Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.40 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,733 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Waste Connections by 455.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Connections by 14.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

NYSE:WCN opened at $98.85 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

