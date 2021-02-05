Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 246.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $100.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

