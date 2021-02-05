Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 458.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Hershey by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

NYSE HSY opened at $147.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

