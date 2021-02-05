Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 169,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $294.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average of $295.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

