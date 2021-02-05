Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of The Cooper Companies worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.11 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

