Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of AerCap worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.