Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 816.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

