Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2,667.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 111,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

