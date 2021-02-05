Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.30 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

