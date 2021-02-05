Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $13.43 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of STERIS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after buying an additional 156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $178.11. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

