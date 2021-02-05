Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $10.74 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $722,842.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,298 shares of company stock worth $11,066,438 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

