Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $14.08 Million Investment in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,476,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.92% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,669,685 shares of company stock worth $66,757,092. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

