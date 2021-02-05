Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 124,497 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 118,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

