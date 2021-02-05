Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 16,028 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 399.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $430.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.93. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.43.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

