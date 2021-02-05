Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 426,606 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 4,124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.78% of Zogenix worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 306,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 159,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 542,954 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 668,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

