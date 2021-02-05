Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 48,003 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2,227.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after buying an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,493,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.