Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 389.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $338.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

