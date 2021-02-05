Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $46.88 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

