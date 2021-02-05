Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 546.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,044 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Zendesk worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 410.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

ZEN stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $156.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.