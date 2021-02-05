Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $266.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

