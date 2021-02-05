Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 610,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

